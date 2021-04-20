x
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will speak at NC State graduation

NFL quarterback and N.C. State University alumnus Russell Wilson will return to the school this spring as a commencement speaker for the 2021 graduation ceremonies.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — NFL quarterback and N.C. State University alumnus Russell Wilson will return to the school this spring as a commencement speaker for the 2021 graduation ceremonies. 

A news release from the university on Monday said Wilson will attend two in-person ceremonies scheduled on May 14 and 15. 

Both ceremonies will also be streamed live. Wilson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the university in 2010. 

He led the Wolfpack to two bowl games and became one of the top passers in school history. 

Wilson was drafted to the Seattle Seahawks and has started every game since he joined the NFL in 2012.

