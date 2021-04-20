Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will speak at NC State graduation

NFL quarterback and N.C. State University alumnus Russell Wilson will return to the school this spring as a commencement speaker for the 2021 graduation ceremonies.

A news release from the university on Monday said Wilson will attend two in-person ceremonies scheduled on May 14 and 15.

Both ceremonies will also be streamed live. Wilson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the university in 2010.

He led the Wolfpack to two bowl games and became one of the top passers in school history.