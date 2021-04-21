x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Crime

Seahawk Aldon Smith turns himself in for battery in Louisiana

Seahawk Aldon Smith was arrested for second-degree battery in Louisiana. He was released on bond.
Credit: St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office
Aldon Smith turned himself in to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office on April 20 on charges of second-degree battery.

Aldon Smith has surrendered to authorities in Louisiana after an arrest warrant had been issued for the Seattle Seahawks defensive end. 

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office says Smith was booked Tuesday on a second-degree battery charge. Officials say Smith turned himself in shortly before 7 p.m., was booked and released on bond. 

The sheriff’s office issued the warrant following an incident last weekend. Deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday evening found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette, which is outside New Orleans. Detectives identified Smith as the suspect.

RELATED: Seahawk Aldon Smith wanted for second-degree battery in Louisiana

Smith was signed by the Seahawks last week. He played last season with the Dallas Cowboys after being suspended the previous four seasons and then reinstated by the NFL.

In a statement Monday, the Seahawks said the team was aware of the reports regarding Smith.

“Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information,” the Seahawks tweeted. “We have no further comment at this time.”

RELATED: Players for Seahawks, 5 other teams boycott offseason workouts over COVID-19 protocols

 