Seahawk Aldon Smith wanted for second-degree battery in Louisiana

Aldon Smith, who was signed by the Seahawks last week, is accused of assaulting a person in Louisiana.

SEATTLE — Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith is wanted in Louisiana for second-degree battery.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Smith, 31, on Monday.

Smith is accused of assaulting an acquaintance outside a business Saturday in Chalmette, Louisiana, which is outside New Orleans.

Deputies responded to a call for medical assistance around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, a male victim said he was assaulted. Through their investigation, detectives identified Smith as the suspect.

Smith was signed by the Seahawks last week. He played last season with the Dallas Cowboys after being suspended the previous four seasons and then reinstated by the NFL.

In a statement Monday, the Seahawks said the team was aware of the reports regarding Smith.