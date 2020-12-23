Seahawks' Josh Gordon back on commissioner's exempt list

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon will not make his debut this week after he was placed back on the commissioner's exempt list.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he was not at liberty to comment on Gordon's situation.
But the Seahawks went from expecting Gordon to possibly play this week against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday to two days later knowing he'll be unavailable.
One player Seattle won't have for the rest of the season is cornerback Quinton Dunbar.
Carroll said Dunbar will have knee surgery and miss the rest of the season.