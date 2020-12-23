Seahawks' Josh Gordon back on commissioner's exempt list

Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon will not make his debut this week after he was placed back on the commissioner's exempt list.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon will not make his debut this week after he was placed back on the commissioner's exempt list.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he was not at liberty to comment on Gordon's situation.

But the Seahawks went from expecting Gordon to possibly play this week against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday to two days later knowing he'll be unavailable.

One player Seattle won't have for the rest of the season is cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar's season is over. He's having season ending knee surgery and will be placed on IR.



Dunbar will be a free agent after the season is over.



