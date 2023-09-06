Predicting the Seahawks 2023 schedule: How many games will they win?

Vegas oddsmakers set the Seahawks' over/under win total at 9.5 for 2023. Can they get to 10 wins this season?

SEATTLE — Last year's attempt at predicting the Seattle Seahawks season game-by-game was a rousing failure.

But that was good for Seahawks fans because, in this space, we predicted the Seahawks would finish 5-12 and lose its Week 1 game against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos.

Neither came to fruition, with the Seahawks nearly doubling our prediction with nine wins and finding their way into the playoffs again.

Geno Smith had a career year and outperformed Russell Wilson, who dragged his miserable Broncos team to a 5-12 record in 2022.

It was kind of a "Freaky Friday" team swap, with the Seahawks acting like a legitimate playoff team that we thought the Broncos would be under Wilson. Instead, the Broncos flamed out in one of the most spectacular ways we've ever seen.

If you remember, "Freaky Friday" ends with the mother and daughter switching spots back, returning to their original lives and being more appreciative of where they were at the beginning of the film.

Hopefully that storyline doesn't repeat itself if you are an optimistic Seahawks fan.

Let's just get to the part where I am wrong about every game.

Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sept. 10)

Game prediction: Seahawks 24, Rams 13

These are not your grandfather's Rams, or even your father's. These Rams will (probably) not be very good this season. Let's get the Seahawks a win to start the season on a positive note.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 1-0

Week 2: at Detroit Lions (Sept. 17)

Game prediction: Lions 28, Seahawks 24

We're living in a timeline where the Detroit Lions are expected to be good. In fact, the Vegas oddsmakers set the Lions' win total at 9.5 for 2023. Only five NFL teams have a better win-loss line! What a world.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 1-1

Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers (Sept. 24)

Game prediction: Seahawks 24, Panthers 10

It's going to take Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young some time to adjust from throwing to the best athletes in college, all miles better than their opposition, to throwing to aging Adam Thielen and Hayden Hurst.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 2-1

Week 4: at New York Giants (Oct. 2)

Game prediction: Giants 21, Seahawks 10

Count me as a believer in Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Daniel Jones was on the verge of being relegated to a backup quarterback after three seasons of underwhelming play. Then Daboll streamlined his offense to allow Jones to freelance and create with his legs. In turn, Jones set a career-best mark in rushing yards (708) and rushing touchdowns (seven) in 2022. Daboll dialed up 16% designed rushes for Jones, who also scrambled on another 10% of plays.

The Giants functioned as a league-average offense last year (a big improvement after finishing 31st in 2021), all without having a single receiver total 800 yards. A running back led the team in receptions, but Daboll still created an offense that could do just enough to be a playoff team.

With the Seahawks traveling across the coast, they'll drop a game against the revamped Giants.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 2-2

Week 5: Bye

Seahawks current win-loss record: 2-2

Week 6: at Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 15)

Game prediction: Bengals 31, Seahawks 13

Just a gut feeling here.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 2-3

Week 7: vs Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 22)

Game prediction: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 6.

Ah okay, that's a better gut feeling.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 3-3

Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns (Oct. 29)

Game prediction: Browns 27, Seahawks 20

Last season, the Seahawks were 30th in rushing defense, allowing 150.2 rushing yards per game. And with the fifth pick in the 2023 draft, the Seahawks passed on a run-stopping defensive tackle and drafted a cornerback, despite already drafting two productive corners in 2022.

The Browns have Nick Chubb, arguably the best pure rusher in the sport. 2 + 2 = 4.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 3-4

Week 9: at Baltimore Ravens (Nov. 6)

Game prediction: Ravens 31, Seahawks 21

If you thought Chubb was an unfortunate matchup against the Seahawks defense, Lamar Jackson compounds the issue further by being the type of athlete who makes you gasp at least three times every game.

Jackson rushed over nine times per game, with 27% of his rushes designed within the framework of the Ravens' multi-faceted offense. Jackson has rookie Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. in his bag of tricks. J.K. Dobbins is healthier this season. Rashod Bateman is healthier too.



Ravens win.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 3-5

Week 10: vs. Washington Commanders (Nov. 13)

Game prediction: Seahawks 24, Commanders 14

I do think there's some upset potential here, because of the Commanders defense and the potential for Sam Howell to surprise the league. But not enough to give the Commanders the victory.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 4-5

Week 11: at Los Angeles Rams (Nov. 19)

Game prediction: Seahawks 20, Rams 14

Seahawks current win-loss record: 5-5

Week 12: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Nov. 23)

Game prediction: Seahawks 21, 49ers 20

Back over .500!

Seahawks current win-loss record: 6-5

Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 30)

Game prediction: Cowboys 27, Seahawks 20

Feels like this is a spot for the Seahawks to come back down to the earth, following an emotional victory on Thanksgiving Day over the 49ers. Dallas is liable to blow a winnable game, of course, but this time they hold on to a seven-point victory at home.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 6-6

Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 10)

Game prediction: 49ers 23, Seahawks 14

I just don't see the Seahawks sweeping the 49ers this season, mostly because San Francisco has too much talent on both sides of the ball to fold twice against the same opponent. Or so I've been told (to myself by myself).

Seahawks current win-loss record: 6-7

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 17)

Game prediction: Eagles 28, Seahawks 17

Now we are looking at a three-game losing streak late in the season that puts the Seahawks on the fringes of the NFC playoff picture. It's a tough stretch featuring three NFC contenders, with two on national television and two on the road. How Seattle navigates these three weeks will be the litmus test for the quality of their football team.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 6-8

Week 16: at Tennessee Titans (Dec. 24)

Game prediction: Seahawks 27, Titans 13

By this point in the season, I have legitimate concerns about the Titans' aging offense shutting down and being a shell of itself. Derrick Henry is 29, which is essentially 40 in running back years. DeAndre Hopkins is the team's No. 1 wide receiver. He's over 30. Treylon Burks and Tyjae Spears infuse the Titans' offense with some youth, but I don't think it's enough to sustain this team by late December.

Seahawks win comfortably.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 7-8

Week 17: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 31)

Game prediction: Seahawks 17, Steelers 14

Close one! But Geno Smith leads a late drive to break the tie and the defense holds on to an important win before the season's final week.

Seahawks current win-loss record: 8-8

Week 18: at Arizona Cardinals (Jan. 7)

Game prediction: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 6

Seattle ends the season on a three-game winning streak and its most dominating performance of the season. Is it enough to make the playoffs?

(Shakes crystal ball).

(Reply hazy, try again).