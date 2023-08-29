The best 2023 Seahawks games: Thanksgiving Day rivalry, a meeting with 'America's Team'
There are quite a few Seahawks games this season that stand out far above the rest, headlined by a rivalry clash on Thanksgiving.
We are in the end game now.
There's fewer than two weeks remaining before the Seattle Seahawks open its 2023 season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10.
While every National Football League (NFL) game is important because there are only 17 of them... if we are being completely honest, there are a few Seahawks games this season that stand out far above the rest.
Here's our attempt at ranking the best/most anticipated games on the Seahawks 2023 schedule.
5. Giants:
New York Giants (Week 4)
We start the list with the Seahawks' first nationally televised game of the season. (They'll have three national TV games in 2023. Some of these games will be mentioned later. Maybe.)
Seattle's Week 4 tilt against the New York Giants features an improved unit that exceeded expectations in 2022 despite not having an elite quarterback. Does this sound familiar?
In Brian Daboll's first season the Giants improved from the league's 31st-best scoring offense-- remember there are 32 teams in the National Football League -- to 16th in 2022. Daboll's influence coincided with an offensive improvement of six points per game.
The Monday night football matchup between Geno Smith and Daniel Jones may not be worth top billing on a marquee, but the game will feature two teams that have highlighted their quarterbacks' strengths and mitigated their weaknesses. That makes for a fascinating tug-of-war.
4. Eagles:
Philadelphia Eagles (Week 15)
You can move this game up these rankings and I wouldn't really argue.
The Seahawks will host Jalen Hurts' Eagles at Lumen Field on Dec. 17, in a game conducive to plenty of scoring and we love scoring.
Philadelphia brings in an offense loaded with talent, from AJ Brown to Devonta Smith to D'Andre Swift to Rashaad Penny and Dallas Goedert. The Eagles defense is stout, too, and added Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter in the 2023 draft.
It's not going to be an easy time for the Seahawks.
3. Rams:
Los Angeles Rams (Week 1)
Yes, the Rams will probably not be very good at football this season.
It doesn't really matter.
This game takes the third spot in these rankings solely on the basis that it's Week 1, also known as the time of the year when fans can't help but have boundless optimism for the upcoming season. It's a nicer, gentler time when the sun shines in just the right spot and we feel good about life again and football is back in our lives for 12-15 hours every week.
And it's a home game at Lumen Field.
Can't wait.
2. Cowboys:
Dallas Cowboys (Week 13)
Just seven days after the Seahawks host a Thanksgiving day game, Seattle will travel to Dallas for a matchup against
America's Team the Cowboys in a second straight national TV game.
The placing of this game in these rankings should not be in question because of how many eyeballs the Cowboys attract in every game. (At least six of their games will be on national television -- and possibly more.)
There's some history in this head-to-head series so we could be in for a dramatic finish. Because something inexplicable seems to happen in every Cowboys game.
1. 49ers:
San Francisco 49ers (Week 12)
The NFL schedulemakers gave Seahawks fans a gift this year, with a home game on Thanksgiving against its bitter division rival.
No other game on the Seahawks' slate in 2023 offers the optimal blend of stakes and national appeal quite like when the 49ers come to town on Nov. 23.
Seahawks vs. 49ers is the last game on Thanksgiving day, the perfect time slot for any football fan still recuperating from a hearty Thanksgiving dinner to plop down on the couch and watch one of the best rivalries the sport has to offer.
Because what can be better than that?