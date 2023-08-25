Lumen Field ranked among 5 best NFL stadiums, per The Athletic

Lumen Field actually fell in The Athletic's rankings compared to the same list three years ago.

SEATTLE — Lumen Field held onto its spot in the top five of The Athletic's list of best stadiums in the National Football League (NFL).

Seattle's professional football facility checked in at No. 5 among the 30 stadiums used by the 32 NFL teams (the New York Giants and New York Jets share a stadium, as do the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers).

The stadium fell three spots from its place in The Athletic's previous ranking of NFL stadiums in 2020.

"One of the top attractions is that it’s one of the loudest stadiums in sports," The Athletic said in its summary of the Seahawks' ranking. "The outdoor venue has been home to the Seahawks since it opened in 2002. It was second on our previous list. This time around, it was in the top five on 18 ballots."

The volume of events at Lumen Field has even caused seismic activity to register, most famously after Marshawn Lynch's "Beast Quake" run against the New Orleans Saints in 2011.

However, the excitement of the packed house for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" caused exponentially more seismic activity, and brought a significant impact to the area surrounding Lumen Field.

The Seahawks won each of the team's two preseason games at home this month, most recently holding off the Dallas Cowboys for a 22-14 victory at Lumen Field.