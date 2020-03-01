SEATTLE — Watch the Seahawks take on the Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1:40 p.m. only on KING 5.

The Seahawks will head to Philadelphia on Friday for playoff football.

The team is coming off a heartbreaking loss to the 49ers, and like every good movie – the Seahawks are in perfect position for a third act plot twist.



“I for one like the fact that we’re going up against the Eagles. I think we have a good chance against them,” said Christian Bravo, a fan from Covington.

The elements are in place for a dramatic turnaround, which is one thing that fans are hoping for.

“It would be a Michael Bay movie," said Bravo. "Last 10 minutes, explosions everywhere, you don’t know what’s going to happen. Are they going to survive? You don’t know.”

The Seahawks' season could be a movie that starts off strong but you’re left to wonder, did our hero make it?

“The Titanic started out – they were having a wonderful time, and they sank, but that’s not going to happen to the Seahawks,” Bravo said.

It's an ending that hasn’t been written yet.

“The Seahawks will prevail, we will prevail,” said Paula Hood, a fan from Seattle.



