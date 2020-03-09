Marquise Blair embraces position switch in Seahawks defense

The Seattle Seahawks thought they had landed another hard-hitting safety in the mold of Kam Chancellor when they spent a second-round pick in 2019 on Marquise Blair.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks thought they had landed another hard-hitting safety in the mold of Kam Chancellor when they spent a second-round pick in 2019 on Marquise Blair.

So it came as a surprise when coach Pete Carroll said the team was potentially looking at Blair as a nickel cornerback.

"He's really probably been the brightest surprise of camp," said Carroll on Monday. "We didn't know how he would cover, you know, being that he was been more of a safety, but he's got great quick feet and great feel for routes. He covers people as tight as anybody we have on our team."

The Seahawks have been impressed with Blair's development during training camp and he could end up as the starter at the spot in the opener.