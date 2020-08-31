Seahawks final scrimmage secondary to Carroll's message

Two weeks away from their season opener, the Seattle Seahawks held their final mock game.

But while seeing starters compete against each other was important, much of the focus was on what happened a day before and Pete Carroll's impassioned speech about racial injustice.

The Seahawks canceled practice a day before following a long team meeting and spent the day making sure everyone on the team was registered to vote for the November election.

Carroll then gave a 15-minute speech to reporters. Safety Jamal Adams said the speech by Carroll resonated with him and other players.

