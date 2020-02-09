x
Seahawks' Carson trying to focus on season, not contract

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is trying his best not to get caught up in thoughts of the future.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is trying his best not to get caught up in thoughts of the future.

It's not easy when a regular topic of conversation is what will happen to him when his rookie contract expires after this season. 

Carson has developed into one of the top backs for a team that prides itself on running the ball. 

But the Seahawks have to answer questions about how much the team might want to invest in a back who has suffered season-ending injuries twice in three years.