Seahawks' Carson trying to focus on season, not contract

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is trying his best not to get caught up in thoughts of the future.

It's not easy when a regular topic of conversation is what will happen to him when his rookie contract expires after this season.

Carson has developed into one of the top backs for a team that prides itself on running the ball.