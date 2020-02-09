Seahawks' Carson trying to focus on season, not contract

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is trying his best not to get caught up in thoughts of the future.
It's not easy when a regular topic of conversation is what will happen to him when his rookie contract expires after this season.
Carson has developed into one of the top backs for a team that prides itself on running the ball.
But the Seahawks have to answer questions about how much the team might want to invest in a back who has suffered season-ending injuries twice in three years.