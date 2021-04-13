x
Urías, Orioles beat mistake-prone Mariners, split twinbill

Ramón Urías hit a game-ending single with two outs in the seventh inning and the Orioles defeated the miscue-prone Mariners 7-6 to earn a doubleheader split.
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) slides into home as Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens tries to apply the tag during the third inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Baltimore. The ball kicked away from from Torrens and Santander was ruled safe. On the play, Santander, Freddy Galvis and DJ Stewart scored on a bases loaded double by Maikel Franco. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a game-ending single with two outs in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the miscue-prone Seattle Mariners 7-6 to earn a doubleheader split. 

Two errors by the Mariners allowed the Orioles to score 4 runs in the third inning.  Another error in the ninth led to the game-winning run, also an unearned run.

Baltimore had lost four in a row and six of seven. 

Seattle's three-game winning streak was halted. 

Sam Haggerty hit a 2-run home run in the 7th inning to tie the game.  It ended up on Utah Street, outside the stadium.

Kyle Seager's RBI double in the eighth inning helped the Mariners earn a 4-3 victory in the opener, a makeup of Monday's rainout.

    

