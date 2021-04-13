Urías, Orioles beat mistake-prone Mariners, split twinbill

Ramón Urías hit a game-ending single with two outs in the seventh inning and the Orioles defeated the miscue-prone Mariners 7-6 to earn a doubleheader split.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a game-ending single with two outs in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the miscue-prone Seattle Mariners 7-6 to earn a doubleheader split.

Two errors by the Mariners allowed the Orioles to score 4 runs in the third inning. Another error in the ninth led to the game-winning run, also an unearned run.

Baltimore had lost four in a row and six of seven.

Seattle's three-game winning streak was halted.

Sam Haggerty hit a 2-run home run in the 7th inning to tie the game. It ended up on Utah Street, outside the stadium.