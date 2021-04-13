Urías, Orioles beat mistake-prone Mariners, split twinbill

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a game-ending single with two outs in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the miscue-prone Seattle Mariners 7-6 to earn a doubleheader split.
Two errors by the Mariners allowed the Orioles to score 4 runs in the third inning. Another error in the ninth led to the game-winning run, also an unearned run.
Baltimore had lost four in a row and six of seven.
Seattle's three-game winning streak was halted.
Sam Haggerty hit a 2-run home run in the 7th inning to tie the game. It ended up on Utah Street, outside the stadium.
Kyle Seager's RBI double in the eighth inning helped the Mariners earn a 4-3 victory in the opener, a makeup of Monday's rainout.