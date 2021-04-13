x
Seager, Mariners stay perfect in extras, beat Orioles 4-3

Kyle Seager hit an RBI double in the eighth and the Mariners won their third extra-inning game in as many tries this season, beating the Orioles 4-3 in game 1.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager watches his double off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Tanner Scott during the eighth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Baltimore. Seager's double in the extra inning brough in Mitch Haniger with the eventual game-winning run. The Mariners won 4-3 in eight innings. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Seager hit an RBI double in the eighth and the Seattle Mariners won their third extra-inning game in as many tries this season, beating the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. 

Seager has reached base in nine of his last 10 plate appearances. He laced a one-out double to center off Tanner Scott. 

That scored Mitch Haniger, who opened the extra frame as the automatic runner on second base. 

Seattle won its third in a row overall. 

The Orioles have dropped four straight and six of seven since opening with a three-game road sweep of Boston.

    

