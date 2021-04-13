Seager, Mariners stay perfect in extras, beat Orioles 4-3

Kyle Seager hit an RBI double in the eighth and the Mariners won their third extra-inning game in as many tries this season, beating the Orioles 4-3 in game 1.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Seager hit an RBI double in the eighth and the Seattle Mariners won their third extra-inning game in as many tries this season, beating the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Seager has reached base in nine of his last 10 plate appearances. He laced a one-out double to center off Tanner Scott.

That scored Mitch Haniger, who opened the extra frame as the automatic runner on second base.

Seattle won its third in a row overall.

