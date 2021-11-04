Seager HR in 9th, Mariners rally late from 6 down, top Twins

Kyle Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth inning to complete the Mariners' rally from a six-run deficit to beat the Twins 8-6.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth inning to complete the Seattle Mariners' rally from a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6.

2 HR for Kyle Seager and 8 unanswered runs from the @Mariners. 😳 pic.twitter.com/aOzlzSw7ys — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2021

Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which trailed 6-0 going into the sixth.

The Mariners won a road series for the first time since September 2019 at Arizona.