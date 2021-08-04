MLB season starts March 31, again with every team scheduled

MLB will open the 2022 season on March 31 and will try for the fourth time to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will open the 2022 season on March 31 and will try for the fourth time to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.

The league released the full schedule on Wednesday.

The Mariners start the season at home against the Detroit Tigers.

We’ll open the ‘22 season at home on March 31 vs. the Tigers!



Full Schedule 🗓 https://t.co/D9sE4hYrbp pic.twitter.com/eyvr8AmpFz — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 4, 2021

MLB tried to have all 30 clubs play on the same opening day for three of the past four seasons, but it never happened because of weather and other factors.

Complicating matters next year is a potential work stoppage.

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players' association expires Dec. 1.