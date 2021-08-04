Rays beat Mariners 4-3 to avoid season series sweep

Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 to avoid a season series sweep.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 to avoid a season series sweep.

The Rays went 1-6 overall against Seattle and lost the first two games of the three-game set.

Josh Fleming allowed two runs and five hits, and Mike Zunino hit his 21st homer for the Rays.

Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert gave up three runs and four hits over five innings.

Seattle had won 11 consecutive games, dating to May 25, when Gilbert started.