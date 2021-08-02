x
Mariners

Fraley drives in 2, Flexen solid as Mariners beat Rays 8-2

Jake Fraley had a two-run single during a five-run third, Chris Flexen went 6 2/3 solid innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 8-2
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, left, takes the ball from pitcher Chris Flexen as he is being taken out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Fraley had a two-run single during a five-run third, Chris Flexen went 6 2/3 solid innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 8-2.

Fraley was activated before the game after being on the COVID-19 injured list since July 18. 

He also made a diving catch in left field on Brandon Lowe's liner in the third. Flexen gave up two runs and seven hits. 

Ty France also had a big game, colleting three hits, 3 runs batted in, and his 11th home run of the season.

The Rays' four-game winning streak ended. 

Tampa Bay had moved into first place with a 14-0 thrashing of the Yankees, followed by a three-game sweep of the Red Sox.

