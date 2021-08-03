x
Mariners

Kikuchi goes 6 effective innings, Mariners beat Rays 4-2

Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi, of Japan, follows through on a pitch to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2.

Kikuchi allowed two runs and six hits. 

The lefty had gone 0-3 over his previous four starts. 

Diego Castillo, the third Mariners reliever, worked the ninth to get his first Seattle save and 15th overall. 

The right-hander was acquired from Tampa Bay last Thursday. Seattle is 6-0 against the defending AL champion Rays this season. 

Randy Arozarena homered for Tampa Bay.

