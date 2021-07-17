x
Fletcher's hit streak reaches 26 games, Angels pound M's 9-4

David Fletcher extended the second-longest hitting streak in Angels history to 26 games with three doubles and five RBIs in Los Angeles' 9-4 victory over Seattle.
Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher (22) doubles during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Taylor Ward, Juan Lagares, and Jack Mayfield scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher extended the second-longest hitting streak in Angels history to 26 games with three doubles and five RBIs in Los Angeles' 9-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Taylor Ward homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs in the Angels' seventh win in 11 games. 

Alex Cobb yielded five hits over 6 2/3 innings in another strong start for the Angels. 

Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the ninth for Seattle. 

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 5 with four strikeouts in a game for the first time since August 2019.

