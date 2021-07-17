Fletcher's hit streak reaches 26 games, Angels pound M's 9-4

David Fletcher extended the second-longest hitting streak in Angels history to 26 games with three doubles and five RBIs in Los Angeles' 9-4 victory over Seattle.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher extended the second-longest hitting streak in Angels history to 26 games with three doubles and five RBIs in Los Angeles' 9-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Taylor Ward homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs in the Angels' seventh win in 11 games.

Alex Cobb yielded five hits over 6 2/3 innings in another strong start for the Angels.

Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the ninth for Seattle.