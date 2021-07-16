Haniger has 3 hits, Mariners hold off Angels 6-5

Mitch Haniger had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Chris Flexen continued his mastery of the Angels as the Seattle Mariners held off Los Angeles 6-5.

Angels second baseman David Fletcher got two hits and extended his hitting streak to 25 games, tied with Rod Carew for the second-longest in franchise history.

Despite Flexen's strong showing, Seattle's bullpen nearly blew it.

The Mariners held a 6-2 advantage going into the ninth inning before the Angels took advantage of a pair of errors, scoring three times to close within a run.