Haniger has 3 hits, Mariners hold off Angels 6-5

Mitch Haniger had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Chris Flexen continued his mastery of the Angels as the Seattle Mariners held off Los Angeles 6-5.
Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, July 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mitch Haniger had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Chris Flexen continued his mastery of the Angels as the Seattle Mariners held off Los Angeles 6-5.

Angels second baseman David Fletcher got two hits and extended his hitting streak to 25 games, tied with Rod Carew for the second-longest in franchise history. 

Despite Flexen's strong showing, Seattle's bullpen nearly blew it. 

The Mariners held a 6-2 advantage going into the ninth inning before the Angels took advantage of a pair of errors, scoring three times to close within a run. 

With runners at the corners and two outs, Paul Sewald got Phil Gosselin to line out to right field to preserve the win.

