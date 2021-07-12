Mariners reinstate Kikuchi from IL in time for All-Star Game, but he won't pitch

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the injured list following a Covid-related issue, making him eligible to participate in the All-Star Game, but he won't pitch in the game after the layoff. Minnesota's Taylor Rogers replaces Kikuchi on the American League roster.

Kikuchi was selected to the A.L. All-Star team for the first time in his career and is Seattle's lone representative. The Mariners placed Kikuchi on the injured list Sunday but did not disclose an injury. Manager Scott Servais said he could not comment but wasn’t concerned about Kikuchi’s status.