Santiago 10-game suspension upheld for foreign substance

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago's 10-game suspension was upheld by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.
Santiago will start serving the suspension Friday, when the Mariners open their post-All-Star break schedule at the Los Angeles Angels.
Santiago was suspended by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations,on June 30, two days after the 33-year-old left-hander became the first player suspended under MLB's crackdown on unauthorized sticky substances.
Santiago also was fined. Mchale heard the appeal on July 8 in Seattle. Santiago is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.