x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mariners

Santiago 10-game suspension upheld for foreign substance

Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago's 10-game suspension was upheld by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, left, listens to home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi about relief pitcher Hector Santiago, right, during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago's 10-game suspension was upheld by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Santiago will start serving the suspension Friday, when the Mariners open their post-All-Star break schedule at the Los Angeles Angels. 

Santiago was suspended by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations,on June 30, two days after the 33-year-old left-hander became the first player suspended under MLB's crackdown on unauthorized sticky substances. 

Santiago also was fined. Mchale heard the appeal on July 8 in Seattle. Santiago is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.

    

Related Articles