Santiago 10-game suspension upheld for foreign substance

Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago's 10-game suspension was upheld by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago's 10-game suspension was upheld by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Santiago will start serving the suspension Friday, when the Mariners open their post-All-Star break schedule at the Los Angeles Angels.

Santiago was suspended by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations,on June 30, two days after the 33-year-old left-hander became the first player suspended under MLB's crackdown on unauthorized sticky substances.