Castro's walk helps Astros rally in 8th to beat M's 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jason Castro drew a bases-loaded walk to put Houston in front during a four-run eighth inning, and the Astros rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5.
Houston has won six of its last seven and handed Seattle its third straight loss.
The Astros pulled ahead in the eighth without an extra-base hit.
Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had back-to-back singles against Rafael Montero.
An error by first baseman Evan White allowed Tucker to score on a fielder's choice, and Aledmys Diaz singled to score Gurriel.
Will Vest came in and walked Castro, and Jose Altuve followed with a sacrifice fly.