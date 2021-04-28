Castro's walk helps Astros rally in 8th to beat M's 7-5

Pinch-hitter Jason Castro drew a bases-loaded walk to put Houston in front during a four-run eighth inning, and the Astros rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5.

HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jason Castro drew a bases-loaded walk to put Houston in front during a four-run eighth inning, and the Astros rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5.

Houston has won six of its last seven and handed Seattle its third straight loss.

The Astros pulled ahead in the eighth without an extra-base hit.

Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had back-to-back singles against Rafael Montero.

An error by first baseman Evan White allowed Tucker to score on a fielder's choice, and Aledmys Diaz singled to score Gurriel.