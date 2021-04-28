x
Castro's walk helps Astros rally in 8th to beat M's 7-5

Pinch-hitter Jason Castro drew a bases-loaded walk to put Houston in front during a four-run eighth inning, and the Astros rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, right, crosses the plate in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens, middle, to score the go-ahead run on a walk issued to Myles Straw with the bases loaded during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jason Castro drew a bases-loaded walk to put Houston in front during a four-run eighth inning, and the Astros rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5.

Houston has won six of its last seven and handed Seattle its third straight loss. 

The Astros pulled ahead in the eighth without an extra-base hit. 

Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had back-to-back singles against Rafael Montero. 

An error by first baseman Evan White allowed Tucker to score on a fielder's choice, and Aledmys Diaz singled to score Gurriel. 

Will Vest came in and walked Castro, and Jose Altuve followed with a sacrifice fly.

