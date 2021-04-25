x
E-Rod, JD Martinez lead Red Sox past Mariners 5-3

Margevicius will have an MRI on his shoulder Monday in Houston.
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez had two more doubles and Eduardo Rodriguez struck out eight Mariners in six innings to help the Red Sox beat Seattle 5-3. It was Boston's major league-leading 11th comeback victory of the season. 

Seattle starter Nick Margevicius got just one out while allowing four runs in the first inning. He faced seven batters and walked four of them -- two with the bases loaded -- while also allowing two hits.   

Mariners' manager Scott Servais said Margevicius has left shoulder fatigue and will have an MRI Monday in Houston.

Rodriguez allowed six hits — five of them doubles — and no walks to remain unbeaten on the year.  

The Mariners scored on doubles by Ty France, Tom Murphy and J.P. Crawford.