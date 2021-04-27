x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Javier pitches Astros past Mariners 2-0, back over .500

Cristian Javier combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, and the Astros beat the Mariners 2-0 to get above .500 as they bounced back from a long skid.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, right, turns the double play over Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) to end the top of the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Houston. Mitch Haniger was out at first. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 to get above .500 as they bounced back from a long skid. 

Javier allowed two hits in seven innings — both by Kyle Seager — struck out six and walked three. 

He extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings over three starts and lowered his season ERA to 0.87. 

Seattle did not move a runner past second. 

Houston has won five of six to reach 12-11, a spurt that followed nine losses in 10 games. 

Seattle has lost three straight, dropping to 13-11 and second place in the AL West.

Marco Gonzalez gives the Mariners a quality start by going 6 innings, giving up 2 runs on 6 hits.   

The bullpen pitched the final 2 shutout innings, only allowing 1 hit.

Related Articles