Javier pitches Astros past Mariners 2-0, back over .500

HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 to get above .500 as they bounced back from a long skid.

Javier allowed two hits in seven innings — both by Kyle Seager — struck out six and walked three.

He extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings over three starts and lowered his season ERA to 0.87.

Seattle did not move a runner past second.

Houston has won five of six to reach 12-11, a spurt that followed nine losses in 10 games.

Seattle has lost three straight, dropping to 13-11 and second place in the AL West.

Marco Gonzalez gives the Mariners a quality start by going 6 innings, giving up 2 runs on 6 hits.