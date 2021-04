Jose Altuve had three hits and two RBIs in his return after testing positive for COVID-19, leading the Houston Astros to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve had three hits and two RBIs in his return after testing positive for COVID-19, leading the Houston Astros to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel both had three hits and drove in a run as the Astros won for the fourth time in five games after losing their previous three.

José Urquidy yielded five hits and two runs in six innings for his first win of the season.