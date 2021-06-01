A's rally against Seattle's bullpen, roll to 12-6 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Olson hit his 14th homer of the season in the second inning and added a key two-run single as part of Oakland's big seventh inning, and the Athletics rolled to a 12-6 win over the Seattle Mariners.
Olson's opposite-field homer in the second inning off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales gave the A's an early advantage.
His hit in the seventh was part of a six-run inning as Oakland rallied from a 4-1 deficit.
Seattle's bullpen that has been a strength most of the season imploded giving up 11 hits, 11 runs and five walks.