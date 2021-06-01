x
A's rally against Seattle's bullpen, roll to 12-6 victory

Matt Olson hit his 14th homer of the season in the 2nd inning and added a key two-run single as part of Oakland's big seventh inning, and the A's beat the M's 12-6.
Seattle Mariners pitcher Daniel Zamora, right, watches as Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Olson hit his 14th homer of the season in the second inning and added a key two-run single as part of Oakland's big seventh inning, and the Athletics rolled to a 12-6 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Olson's opposite-field homer in the second inning off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales gave the A's an early advantage. 

His hit in the seventh was part of a six-run inning as Oakland rallied from a 4-1 deficit. 

Seattle's bullpen that has been a strength most of the season imploded giving up 11 hits, 11 runs and five walks.

