Mariners rally past A's in 10th, improve to 5-0 in extras

The M's have won 5 straight, 7-of-8

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a tying single and scored on Tom Murphy’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 6-5 for their fifth straight win. The Mariners improved to 5-0 in extra innings this season.

Oakland took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th on a two-out single by Aramís García off Daniel Zamora. The Mariners pulled even on France’s one-out single off Lou Trivino. J.P. Crawford followed with a one-hopper that first baseman Matt Olson couldn’t handle for an error and rolled down the right field line. France was held at third, and after Jake Fraley was intentionally walked, scored easily on Murphy’s deep fly.

The Mariners took at 4-0 lead in the fourth inning. Donovan Walton hit a three-run home run, his first HR in the major leagues. Kyle Lewis then brought home Jarred Kelenic with an RBI double. Lewis left the game in the ninth inning. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Lewis had soreness in his knee after trying to make a leaping grab. It's similar to the pain he felt in spring training.