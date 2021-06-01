Mariners place Kyle Lewis on IL with right knee injury

Second time on the IL this season

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed outfielder Kyle Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee. This is the second time this season the Mariners have placed last year’s American League Rookie of the Year on the injured list.

Lewis appeared to get injured while trying to run down a fly ball from Sean Murphy in the eighth inning of the Mariners’ victory Monday over Oakland. Lewis started the season on IL after suffering a deep bone bruise in his knee late in spring training.