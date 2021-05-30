Kikuchi, Mariners hand Rangers 12th straight road loss, 4-2

M's have won four straight games; 6-of-7

SEATTLE (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Seager homered and the Seattle Mariners sent the Texas Rangers to their 12th straight road loss, 4-2.

Just another Seager Sunday. pic.twitter.com/c89BSVeJI5 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 30, 2021

The Rangers matched a team record for most consecutive road losses set in 2003. Texas is off Monday before continuing its trip with three games at Colorado. Seattle has won a season-best four in a row. Texas has lost six straight overall.

Kikuchi (3-3) faced one batter over the minimum through five innings before allowing a hit to Willie Calhoun to lead off the sixth. Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer in the seventh. JT Chargois, Paul Sewald, and Keynan Middleton threw two-and-a-third innings of shutout relief. Middleton picked up his fourth save.