Seahawks dominate Giants with strong defensive effort

Terry Hollimon names Devon Witherspoon, who recorded seven tackles and an interception in the 24-3 win, his player of the week.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks defense showed up in a big way against the struggling New York Giants offense on Monday night. They had 11 sacks and two interceptions in the 24-3 victory, and some have been comparing them to the Legion of Boom.

“It looks like the Legion of Boom, but I don’t want to give them that,” Terry Hollimon said. “I don’t want to crown them just yet because that’s a lot of pressure.”

Seven different players sacked quarterback Daniel Jones who was working behind a depleted offensive line.

“These guys were all over the place and one shy of a franchise record with 11 sacks,” Hollimon said. “That’s as many sacks as most teams might have all season.”

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon recorded two sacks and an interception he ran back for a 97-yard touchdown. He’s Terry Hollimon’s player of the game.

“Devon Witherspoon wants to come up and tackle people,” Hollimon said. “He plays very, very violently and in a good way.”

In his first game back, Jamal Adams had to leave the game with a concussion and both Damien Lewis and Jarran Reed had injuries. The bye week will allow players to recover and rest a bit.

“Hopefully this week these guys can recuperate, get some treatment, let their bodies rest, come back the following week stronger, bigger and better,” Hollimon said.

Geno Smith left the game for a short time with an injury, and backup Drew Lock was encouraged by coach Pete Carroll on the sideline before he came into the game.

“He’s so calm, cool and collected and positive. It makes you feel like ‘I can do this.’”

After the bye week, the Seahawks will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on October 15. Hollimon says sometimes struggling teams like the Bengals can be dangerous, but he has faith in the Seahawks.

“I fully expect the Seahawks to dominate the Bengals when they come back off this bye week.”

