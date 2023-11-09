Seahawks start season with disappointing loss to Rams

Injuries and time of possession contributed to the frustrating 30-13 loss to the Rams in week one. Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks had some issues on offense and defense in the loss to the Rams on Sunday, but Terry Hollimon says it’s not time to panic just yet.

“Talk to some of the guys that have been veterans in the locker room like Bobby Wagner,” Hollimon said. “They’ll tell you it’s one loss. There’s 17 games. We can pull this thing together.”

Many people expected this to be a rebuilding year for the Rams and likely a week one win for the Seahawks, especially because the Rams were missing top receiver Cooper Kupp.

“We thought this was going to be a game the Seahawks would come in and really just dominate, and they weren’t able to,” Hollimon said.

The Seahawks defense couldn’t get much pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford, and Geno and the offense didn’t perform as well as expected.

“Geno didn’t have his greatest day as a Seahawks starter, and there’s some things they’re going to need to absolutely work on moving forward,” Hollimon said.

The Rams had the ball for 19 more minutes than the Seahawks, and this time of possession difference kept the offense off the field for much of the second half. The Seahawks were also plagued by some key injuries on the offensive line, Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, as well as receiver Tyler Lockett.

Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions will be a chance to bounce back for the Seahawks, but the Lions look much improved from past seasons.

“This is not your father’s Detroit Lions team,” Hollimon said.

The Lions finished last season strong, and they beat Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champs in Kansas City last Thursday. The Seahawks will look to rally together for a win, though, after the unexpected loss to the Rams.

“I think they have great veteran leadership and that’s what you need in a situation like this when you’re facing an adversity, when you come in the first game, and you’re kind of expecting to win,” Hollimon said.

