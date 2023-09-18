How both the offense and defense contributed to the Seahawks’ OT win against the Lions

Terry Hollimon talks about offensive line improvements, defensive stars and “Mr. Clutch” Tyler Lockett in the Hawk Zone. Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks’ first win of the season came on the road against the Detroit Lions in overtime. The offense was able to start the game off strong with a long drive, and solid performances on both sides of the ball helped secure the 37-31 win.

“It looked like a whole new team than the previous week versus the Rams,” Terry Hollimon said. “It was good to see them come out strong and finish strong.”

Both Seahawks’ starting tackles suffered injuries in last week’s game against the Rams. That made it difficult for the offense to move the ball during that game.

“When you lose two, everything goes into chaos,” Hollimon said. “He (Geno) was running for his life the first week. The past week, they got to work together as a unit during the week, so he felt a lot more comfortable.”

Cornerback Tre Brown came through with some big plays for the Seahawks defense. He sacked quarterback Jared Goff, and shortly after, he intercepted him and ran it back for a touchdown.

“Tre Brown definitely had a big day, probably his biggest day as a Seahawk,” Hollimon said.

Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon saw his first NFL action against the Lions. Hollimon rates his performance a nine out of 10.

“We saw why the Seahawks have been excited about him,” Hollimon said. “One of the reasons they were excited about him, because he’s a very physical defensive back.”

The Seahawks won the coin toss going into overtime, giving them the ball first. This worked out well, as the offense was able to cap off a 75-yard drive with a walk-off touchdown. “Mr. Clutch” Tyler Lockett sealed the deal for the Seahawks with a six-yard touchdown pass.

“He always makes the clutch catches,” Hollimon said. “If we need a first down, who do you go to? Tyler Lockett. You need a touchdown? Tyler Lockett. You need three or four yards? Tyler Lockett. He’s Mr. Clutch.”

The Seahawks will look to get their first home win against the young Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

“They’re going to fight, but they’re probably going to have some struggles,” Hollimon said. “Hopefully the Seahawks finish off the way they finished off against the Lions and have a big win at home.”

