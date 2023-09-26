Seahawks improve record to 2-1 with win over the Carolina Panthers

Terry Hollimon talks about the 12s, Jason Myers’ five field goals and big performances on defense in the Hawk Zone. Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The 12s had an impact on the Seahawks’ 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday. The Panthers had eight false start penalties over the course of the game.

“The 12s really showed up yesterday,” Terry Hollimon said. “They showed why they are called the 12s, the twelfth man on the field. They affected the game tremendously.”

Jason Myers bounced back with five field goals against the Panthers after some critical misses in the first two games.

“His confidence is back,” Hollimon said. “The team is back supporting him. Everybody loves him now.”

The Seahawks’ run game was strong. Kenneth Walker III ran for 97 yards and Zach Charbonnet added 46 yards.

“That’s really been the recipe for this franchise, having a strong, solid run game, going back to the days of Marshawn Lynch,” Hollimon said.

The defense was able to get pressure on quarterback Andy Dalton and sacked him three times. Jarran Reed recorded one and a half sacks, and Boye Mafe had one.

Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon had a team high 11 tackles, and Hollimon says he’s the player who stood out to him the most on Sunday.

“We see why he’s such a physical presence in the defensive backfield and why the Seahawks were so happy to get him.”

Next, the Seahawks will face the 1-2 New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The Giants have struggled this season against both the 49ers and Cowboys.

“It’s Monday night,” Hollimon said. “It’s the NFL. We’re predicting it to be a close game, but I predict the Seahawks will blow them out.”

Safety Jamal Adams is set to make his season debut against the Giants after recovering from a quad injury. He’s been out since the first game of the 2022 season.

“I look for him to bring that excitement and that motivation to that Seahawk defense,” Hollimon said.

Hawk Zone is sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino. The powerhouse group En Vogue performs at the Muckleshoot Events Center on November 20. Find more information and tickets starting at $50 on the Muckleshoot Events Center website.