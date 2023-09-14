Eastside Neuroscience Institute provides care for benign cranial tumors

Treatment of a benign cranial tumor depends on its location, as well as a patient’s signs and symptoms. Sponsored by Overlake Medical Center.

SEATTLE — Overlake and EvergreenHealth have joined forces to form the Eastside Neuroscience Institute to deliver comprehensive care to patients.

“With the shared vision of high quality patient-centered neuroscience care, we’re able to provide comprehensive care with the outstanding providers we have in our collective systems,” said Dr. Amitoz Manhas, neurosurgeon at Overlake Medical Center, part of the Eastside Neuroscience Institute.

Neuroscience providers care for patients dealing with a variety of conditions, including benign cranial tumors.

“We may or may not intervene based on symptoms they’re having or signs they’re exhibiting,” Dr. Manhas said.

Signs and symptoms include headaches that may be getting gradually worse, hearing loss, blurred vision, loss of coordination, weakness and seizures.

Brain tumors are diagnosed in various ways, including a physical and neurological exam, blood tests and imaging, particularly MRIs and CT scans. From there, a treatment plan is determined.

The treatment of a benign cranial tumor depends on its location, involvement of intracranial structures, like nerves and arteries and the symptoms and signs a patient exhibits. Age can play a role in the treatment plan, and the pathological aggressiveness, or grade, of the tumor also will guide surgical treatment and possibly radiation.

“If they are really starting to have neurological symptoms, we have to come together with a plan to treat those tumors,” Dr. Manhas said.

If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, Dr. Manhas suggests discussing them with your primary care physician. If you have more serious, acute symptoms, you should go to an urgent care or emergency room. Providers can then refer you to the Eastside Neuroscience Institute.

“We’ve been becoming more and more involved in the community that we’re serving and also taking in all kinds of patients from around the Puget Sound/Northwest region,” Dr. Manhas said.

To get more information on brain tumors and the Eastside partnership, you can visit the Eastside Neuroscience Institute website.

Sponsored by Overlake Medical Center.

