Make spam fried rice your new go-to weeknight dinner

SEATTLE — I love this recipe because it is super simple to throw together for an easy weeknight dinner. It's also an easily customizable dish if you have any food allergies to deal with!
Ingredients:
- 1 can of low sodium Spam - diced
- Cooked white rice (a day or two old)
- Egg whites or regular eggs
- Coconut Aminos or Soy Sauce
- Fish Sauce
- Toasted Sesame Oil
- Garlic Powder
- White Pepper
- Chopped Scallions
Directions:
- Over medium heat, cook diced Spam for about 10 minutes until it starts to get golden brown.
- Then add the rice over the spam and combine until rice is reheated.
- Once mixed, pour in the remaining ingredients except the scallions. Amounts for each depend on how much flavor you want!
- Once the egg whites are set, turn off the heat and sprinkle on the chopped scallions.
- Sriracha or kimchi also go great with this dish!
