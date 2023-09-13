We’re eating raw cookie dough and drinking brunch in a jar!

From the Inbox: We found these deliciously fun products and thought we would share!

SEATTLE — Amity and Suzie tried out these three products including 2 Kellogg’s collabs.

EatPastry’s vegan raw cookie dough.

The founders are highly-skilled pastry chefs who attended The French Culinary Institute in New York City (now the International Culinary Center).

They started in a garage in 2007 when no one was talking about veganism and now are a mainstay for celebs and everyday consumers. Any way you enjoy it, raw or for baking, it's like nothing else out there (you wouldn't know it's vegan and rivals the big brands!).

The cookie dough is made with heat-treated flour and without eggs , so it’s safe to eat raw. It’s also available in a gluten-free option and all flavors and varieties are non-GMO.

EatPastry proves that you can make a small change in your diet to improve what you eat without sacrificing taste!





Eggo Brunch in a Jar – A boozy adult beverage

Brunch is all about the bacon, Eggo and sippin’ cream. Eggo x Sugarlands Distilling Co. are collabing again (remember sold-out Eggo Nog?) to unveil the first-ever breakfast-infused booze: Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream. This deliciously drinkable collab blends the flavors of sweet maple syrup, rich butter, smoky bacon and classic Eggo waffles - the perfect pairing to your go-to brunch. Eggo Brunch In a Jar is available for sale online through ReserveBar in-store at select Kroger, FRYS, Total Wine and Hy-Vee retailers.

Pop-Tarts x Crocs = Croc-Tarts!

In an unconventional move to bring fashion and flavor together, Pop-Tarts and Crocs teamed up to create Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts, an ingenious pairing of flavor and footwear that takes advantage of a distinctive feature of both brands: holes.

The Crazy Good experience comes with everything fans need to enjoy all the Croc-Tarts fun:

Unfrosted Pop-Tarts with Jibbitz to Eat : A box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts and Crocs-shaped strawberry and blueberry-flavored gummy Jibbitz to decorate your unfrosted Pop-Tarts (and eat!).

: A box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts and Crocs-shaped strawberry and blueberry-flavored gummy Jibbitz to decorate your unfrosted Pop-Tarts (and eat!). Crocs with Jibbitz Charms to Wear: A pair of iconic Crocs Classic Clogs with Pop-Tarts-themed Jibbitz Charms and red strawberry filling-inspired socks.