This Peruvian Causa Limena with Crab hits it out of the park

Chef Javier, executive chef at T-Mobile Park, shares how to make a special Peruvian dish.
Peruvian Causa Limena with Crab /By Chef Javier Rosa

Ingredients:

  • 4 yellow potatoes 
  • 1 cooked egg
  • 8 oz. jumbo lump crab meat
  • 1 avocado
  • 4 Limes
  • 1 jar Aji Amarillo Paste
  • 4 spoons of mayonnaise
  • 1 spoon lemon zest
  • 2 spoons Old Bay Seasoning
  • 3 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • 3 spoons EVO
  • 1 bunch chopped cilantro
  • 4 oz. diced cooked celery
  • 3 oz. diced cooked red onions
  • 2 oz. chopped green onions
  • 3 each black olives
  • salt & pepper to taste

