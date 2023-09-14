This Peruvian Causa Limena with Crab hits it out of the park

SEATTLE —
Peruvian Causa Limena with Crab /By Chef Javier Rosa
Ingredients:
- 4 yellow potatoes
- 1 cooked egg
- 8 oz. jumbo lump crab meat
- 1 avocado
- 4 Limes
- 1 jar Aji Amarillo Paste
- 4 spoons of mayonnaise
- 1 spoon lemon zest
- 2 spoons Old Bay Seasoning
- 3 oz. fresh lemon juice
- 3 spoons EVO
- 1 bunch chopped cilantro
- 4 oz. diced cooked celery
- 3 oz. diced cooked red onions
- 2 oz. chopped green onions
- 3 each black olives
- salt & pepper to taste
