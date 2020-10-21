What does a lieutenant governor do in Washington?

Lieutenant governor is the second-highest elected office in Washington state.
After a primary with more than a dozen contenders, State Sen. Marko Liias and Congressman Denny Heck, both Democrats, will be on the ballot for the position of lieutenant governor. Republican Joshua Freed, who lost in the gubernatorial primary with 9% of the vote, has launched a write-in campaign for the office.
Incumbent Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib opted not to run for re-election after he decided to join the clergy.
But what does a lieutenant governor do? Here are the responsibilities of the lieutenant governor.
Runs the State Senate
During the legislative sessions, the lieutenant governor serves at the President of Senate, no matter which party is in the majority. The lieutenant governor leads the parliamentary discussion of bills and makes decisions on floor procedures.
He also plays an important part in determining which bills advance to the Senate floor for debate and a vote.
Acting Governor
While the lieutenant governor and the governor positions are voted on separately, the lieutenant governor steps in for the governor when the governor is unable to serve due to illness or travel.
When acting as governor, the lieutenant governor has all the powers as governor, including firing department heads and making policy changes. But in practice, lieutenant governors in this state have not made major policy shifts while acting governor, though past lieutenant governors have signed declarations of emergency.
Economic Development and International Relations Chair
By state law, the lieutenant governor is the chair of the Legislative Committee on Economic Development and International Relations (LCEDIR). This bipartisan committee of legislators studies and reviews economic development and policy, focusing on international trade, tourism and industry.
State Committee Positions
By law, the lieutenant governor serves on the following committees:
- Senate Committee on Rules: The 21-member body that determines which legislation advances to the floor of the Senate for debate.
- State Capitol Committee: Sets policy direction and provides oversight for capital buildings and grounds management.
- State Finance Committee: Sets state bonding investment strategies for state finances.
- Washington Health Care Facilities Board: Provides tax-exempt financing for capital funding of health care facilities.
- Washington Higher Education Facilities Board: Provides tax-exempt financing for capital funding of higher education facilities.
- Capital Furnishings Preservation Committee: Raises funds for maintenance and restoration of historic furniture
- Medal of Valor Committee: Selects honorees for the Washington state Medal of Valor award.
- Medal of Merit Nominating Committee: Selects honorees for Medal of Merit Award, recognizing individuals for outstanding service to Washington state.