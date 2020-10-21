What does a lieutenant governor do in Washington?

Washington voters this year will choose a new lieutenant governor, the state's second highest office. Here's what that position is.

Lieutenant governor is the second-highest elected office in Washington state.

After a primary with more than a dozen contenders, State Sen. Marko Liias and Congressman Denny Heck, both Democrats, will be on the ballot for the position of lieutenant governor. Republican Joshua Freed, who lost in the gubernatorial primary with 9% of the vote, has launched a write-in campaign for the office.

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib opted not to run for re-election after he decided to join the clergy.

But what does a lieutenant governor do? Here are the responsibilities of the lieutenant governor.

Runs the State Senate

During the legislative sessions, the lieutenant governor serves at the President of Senate, no matter which party is in the majority. The lieutenant governor leads the parliamentary discussion of bills and makes decisions on floor procedures.

He also plays an important part in determining which bills advance to the Senate floor for debate and a vote.

Acting Governor

While the lieutenant governor and the governor positions are voted on separately, the lieutenant governor steps in for the governor when the governor is unable to serve due to illness or travel.

When acting as governor, the lieutenant governor has all the powers as governor, including firing department heads and making policy changes. But in practice, lieutenant governors in this state have not made major policy shifts while acting governor, though past lieutenant governors have signed declarations of emergency.

Economic Development and International Relations Chair

By state law, the lieutenant governor is the chair of the Legislative Committee on Economic Development and International Relations (LCEDIR). This bipartisan committee of legislators studies and reviews economic development and policy, focusing on international trade, tourism and industry.

State Committee Positions

By law, the lieutenant governor serves on the following committees: