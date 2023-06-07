Brush fire burning in south Pierce County, immediate evacuations ordered for residents near Roy

The Level 3 evacuations are issued for residents living near Roy. People are urged to head in the direction of Yelm, away from the fire.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Immediate evacuations have been issued for residents near Roy due to a brush fire burning in south Pierce County.

South Pierce Fire & Rescue issued a Level 3 evacuation for a one-mile radius around the 8600 block of 336th Street near Roy. Residents are being told to leave now, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

People are urged to head in the direction of Yelm, away from the fire.

Below is a map of the evacuation area from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Fire evacuation levels

Fires have different levels of severity. In both Washington and Idaho, they can be thought of as READY, SET, GO.

LEVEL 1 - READY

This is the getting ready stage. Conditions could get worse, so you want to have your go bag ready.

LEVEL 2 - SET

This is when you are getting set to leave. Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

LEVEL 3 - GO

This is when you need to get out and go now. You are in immediate danger and emergency services may not be able to help at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.