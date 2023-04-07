Evacuation order downgraded as crews battle 250-plus McEwan Fire in Mason County

Officials downgraded all Level 3 evacuation areas to Level 2 by midday Wednesday.

SHELTON, Wash. — A large brush fire threatened many homes overnight four miles northeast of Shelton, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

All homes on McEwan Prairie Road and Rainbow Lake Drive and in the John's Creek area were evacuated Tuesday due to the McEwan Fire. Over 200 homes were notified to evacuate.

All Level 1 areas remain at Level 1.

The brush fire is an estimated 250-plus acres. The fire is 0% contained and crews worked through the night, according to the Mason County Fire Department.

State fire assistance has been mobilized to work to contain it. One strike team, air resources and State Fire Marshall's Office personnel have also responded to the fire.

No injuries have been reported. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

A wildfire evacuation emergency shelter has opened at Olympic Middle School. For more information on what services are available and what to bring, click here.

Conditions could allow for the quick spread of any fire in Mason County with dry fuel.

Below is a map of where homes were evacuated on Tuesday.

Fire evacuation levels

Fires have different levels of severity. In both Washington and Idaho, they can be thought of as READY, SET, GO.

LEVEL 1 - READY

This is the getting ready stage. Conditions could get worse, so you want to have your go bag ready.

LEVEL 2 - SET

This is when you are getting set to leave. Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

LEVEL 3 - GO

This is when you need to get out and go now. You are in immediate danger and emergency services may not be able to help at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.