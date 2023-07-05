Busy July 4 for fire departments across western Washington

Fire-related calls more than doubled for East Pierce Fire & Rescue compared to an average day.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Fire crews throughout western Washington had a busy Fourth of July, responding to dozens of brush fires in the last 24 hours.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to approximately 90 calls between three of its battalions. That included damage to at least three structures.

Around 11:30 p.m. in Lake Stevens, a brush fire spread to a house with a family sleeping inside. They were awakened by people yelling. Fire and smoke extended into the house and attic before it was extinguished.

Shortly after that fire, crews were sent to another area of Lake Stevens for reports of a garbage can on fire next to a house. The fire was burning the side of the house. It was determined it was started by spent fireworks.

Around 12:30 a.m. in Lake Stevens, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue crews were sent to a garage fire in the 2400 block of 108th Avenue SE. Crews found smoke and fire coming from the garage. A golf cart was damaged before the fire was under control.

Calls for East Pierce Fire more than double

East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews responded to 82 emergency calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Of those calls, 39 were for brush fires, two for house fires, and one for an apartment fire.

East Pierce Fire typically responds to an average of 34 calls per day.

Crews were dispatched to the apartment fire in Sumner around 2 a.m. with reports of someone trapped inside. Crews arrived to find the second story of the four-unit building on fire.

One occupant jumped from the second story to escape the fire and was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.