Air quality unhealthy to hazardous in western Washington a day after 4th of July celebrations

The air quality in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties has ranged from "unhealthy" to "hazardous" on Wednesday, according to air quality metrics.

SEATTLE — Air quality has worsened across much of western Washington, one day after the area held its Independence Day celebrations.

Measurements show air quality in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties ranged from "unhealthy" to "hazardous" Wednesday morning.

The poor air quality is a combination of smoke from existing Canadian wildfires, numerous brush fires sparked across western Washington and fireworks on Tuesday. These conditions were made worse by light winds overnight that failed to disperse the smoke.

At one point Wednesday morning, Seattle had the third-worst air quality in the world, according to IQ Air. The city's air quality has improved since the early morning hours but it still remains unhealthy for sensitive groups.



Lakewood had a 350 Air Quality Index (AQI) just after 6:30 a.m., meaning its air was "hazardous" and posed a health warning for anyone. When the air reaches a hazardous level, its recommended to wear an N95 mask to limit the dangers present from breathing in the air.

Here are the air quality levels to monitor, according to AQI levels:

0-50 AQI: Good air quality

51-100 AQI: Moderate air quality

101-150 AQI: Unhealthy for sensitive groups

151-200 AQI: Unhealthy

201-300 AQI: Very unhealthy

301+ AQI: Hazardous

As western Washington hits up Wednesday the pollution will be mixed into more air, which will dilute it and improve the air quality. The KING 5 First Alert weather forecast projects the Snohomish and Pierce counties to have unhealthy air quality throughout the day. King County is likely to have an AQI of 101-150, meaning the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The high temperature for Seattle is expected to be about 88 degrees on Wednesday.