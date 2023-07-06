Statewide drought advisory issued for Washington. Here's what that means

The Washington State Department of Ecology said the state saw the warmest May on record and an abnormally dry spring and early summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Ecology issued a statewide drought advisory Wednesday.

The department said the state saw the warmest May on record and an abnormally dry spring and early summer which resulted in an early snowmelt. The snowmelt caused an initial surge for snow-fed rivers and streams but now most streamflows are projected to be 75% below normal.

In addition, the department said the state only received 47% of normal perception between April 25 and June 23.

The drought advisory is an early warning of a possible drought to make sure those in areas where drought conditions are developing are prepared. As of July 4, all of western Washington was experiencing abnormally dry conditions or moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Ecology said it will continue to monitor water supplies to assess the need for a formal drought declaration.

“Our warm weather arrived a few weeks early this year and really kicked the runoff into overdrive,” said Jeff Marti, water resources planner for the Department of Ecology. “Now, as we head into the hottest weeks of the summer, we want people to use water wisely and to be aware of our water supply situation. This drought advisory will help us get that message out.”

The department said climate models suggest the summer will continue to be warmer than normal.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center has declared El Nino to have officially arrived and scientists there have issued an El Nino Advisory. El Nino could mean higher chances of less snow for the mountains this upcoming fall and winter seasons.