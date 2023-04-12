Everything you need to know about the Washington State Spring Fair

The fair runs April 13-16 and 20-23.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Washington State Spring Fair is returning to the Puyallup Fairgrounds.

The Washington State Fair is the largest fair in the Pacific Northwest and one of the biggest in the world. It takes place twice a year on the Puyallup fairgrounds, once in the spring and then again at the end of the summer. This spring, the Fair is open for just six days spread across two weeks. We have all the information you need to make the most of the Fair’s short run.

The Fair opens Thursday and will run until Sunday, April 16, and then re-opens on Thursday, April 20 before closing for the season on Sunday, April 23.

Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at the State Fair’s website, or at the gate. Buying online is cheaper than in-person purchasing.

Kids five and under get in free. Tickets for kids six to 12 are ten dollars on weekdays and $11 on weekends (prices are $11/$12 at the gate). General admission (13 and up) is $12 on weekdays and $14 on weekends ($13/$15 at the gate). All children under 18 get free admission on Thursdays.

Friday, April 14 is Military Appreciation Day. All active, reserve, and retired military and their dependents get free admission with valid military ID.

Parking

Reserved parking is available at the Fair.

Premium parking guarantees a spot in Lot B. It costs $25 on Thursdays and $30 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

V.I.P. parking guarantees a spot in the V.I.P. Lot--located just across from the gate entrance. V.I.P. parking is $40 on any Fair day.

Reserved parking must be booked in advance.

Entertainment

There are plenty of featured talent and special events to keep the whole family busy.

For children:

Racing pigs can be found every day at the Fair as can DockDogs, dogs making long-distance jumps into a swimming pool.

Multiple magicians and a juggler take the stage throughout the Fair's run.

For older kids:

Motorsport Mayhem shows happen on Friday, April 21-Sunday, April 23.

Nitro Circus: Freestyle Crew, professional BMX, stake, and pit bikers show off in a variety of shows from Thursday, April 13-Sunday, April 16.

“Friends Across the Wires” is a play about the WWII Japanese American internment camps. It plays on Friday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 15 at 3:00 p.m.

Rides & Games

Rides and games can be found in the Fair’s ThrillVille and SillyVille.

Each ride requires roughly 12 ride and game tickets. All ride and game tickets are valid for any ride or game, on any day of the Fair.

Popular rides include the Extreme Scream, Kamikaze, Rock Star, and giant slide.

Music

Live music can be found nearly every day at the Spring Fair.

Got ‘90s, a 90’s music tribute band, has two performances on Friday, April 14.

The Marsh Family Band is a family musical group made up of Terry, Tracie, 13-year-old Coral, and 15-year-old Julian. The family is performing multiple shows from Thursday, April 13-Sunday, April 16.

The Jewel Tones are a trio that covers 60’s Motown hits. They play in the early afternoons on Thursday, April 20-Saturday, April 22.

House Party is a 90’s dance and party hits band. They have two performances on Friday, April 21.

SOUND LIKE DOLORES is a dance-rock band from Puget Sound. The band plays two evening shows on Saturday, April 22.

Food

The Fair has plenty of food options to fuel a full day of fair activities.

There is Mexican food, barbecue, pizza, coffee, beer and wine, seafood, stir fry, and yes, Fisher Scones.