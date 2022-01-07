The Taste Northwest kicks off Friday at the Washington State Fair

The free culinary event will feature more than 40 food vendors.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Taste Northwest, formerly known as the Taste of Tacoma, is back this year with a new name and location.

The culinary event starts Friday at the Washington State Fair and will feature more than 40 food vendors.

According to the Washington State Fair, they bought The Taste of Tacoma after that event company could no longer financially support the event.

"There will still be some nostalgia here a lot of the same food trucks, but of course the fairgrounds offer such a unique experience," said Stacy Van Horne, public relations manager with the Washington State Fair Events Center.

Admission to The Taste Northwest is free and vendors will be serving up smaller portions of their menu items for $5.

In addition to food, the festival will feature family activities like ax throwing and roller skating.

Other events include live music, a beer garden and a marketplace.

The Taste Northwest runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.

The Washington State Fair returned to Puyallup in 2021 after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time the fair had been canceled in nearly 80 years.