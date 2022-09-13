Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair

A new dining experience elevates the art of fair fare. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't.

The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes on classic fair food, including burgers served on donut "buns," Nashville-style chicken between two crispy waffles, Korean corndogs wrapped in a crunchy ramen and Cheeto coating, and balls of fried mac and cheese served up in waffle cones.

The restaurant and its tastemaking menu were created by Puyallup's "Wicked Pie Pizza" owners Randy and Mary Anderson, who traveled to fairs around the country to sample the latest food crazes, then modified and re-imagined the recipes for maximum flavor.

"Extreme Carnival Eats" is located in the Fair Food Court, just below Puyallup's tallest structure, the Extreme Scream thrill ride.