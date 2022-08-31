2022 Washington State Fair: What to do, where to eat and what to watch

The fair opens on Sept. 2 and runs through Sept. 25. The fair is closed on all Tuesdays within that date range, it's also closed on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels and family-friendly fun are just days away. Here is a complete guide for what to do, what to eat and where to park at the 2022 Washington State Fair.

This year, there will be new food and beverage vendors, exhibits and concerts.

The fair opens on Sept. 2 and runs through Sept. 25. The fair is closed on all Tuesdays within that date range, it's also closed on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

How to get discounted (or free) admission

All tickets are $1 cheaper if purchased online, as opposed to at the gate. Tickets for kids under 5 years old are free.

Weekday prices at the gate are $15 for adults and $13 for children (6-12 years old) and seniors (over 65 years old). Weekend prices at the gate are $18 for adults and $15 for children and seniors.

These are the free entrance days:

Friday, Sept. 2: Admission is free for everyone between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 2-5: All kids ages 18 and younger can get in for free all weekend

Mondays: Every Monday all active, reserve and retired military and their dependents can enter for free

Friday, Sept. 9: Admission is free for everyone between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Concerts and performances

All music and comedy performances will be held at the Grandstand, located at the north end of the facility. The closest parking lots to access the Grandstand are the gold and red lots. Concert tickets include same-day gate admission.

Here is the full list of performances. To buy tickets, click here.

Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.: Ann Wilson of Heart with Night Ranger

Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.: Blake Shelton with Wade Hayes

Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.: Nelly with Breland

Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.: The Beach Boys

Sept. 8 at 9:15 p.m.: Josh Turner (Dancin’ in the Dirt Party)

Sept. 9 at 9:15 p.m.: Matt Stell (Dancin’ in the Dirt Party)

Sept. 10 at 9:15 p.m.: The Cadillac Three (Dancin’ in the Dirt Party)

Sept. 12 at 9:15 p.m.: Russell Dickerson and Niko Moon (Dancin’ in the Dirt Party)

Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.: Kidz Bop

Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.: Dierks Bentley

Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.: Sam Hunt with Travis Denning

Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.: Lindsey Sterling

Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.: Fiestas Patrias

Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.: Lecrae with Tauren Wells

Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Maxwell with Joe

Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.: Shaggy with TLC

Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald

Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Whose Line is it Anyway with Drew Carey

Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd with Aaron Crawford

New this year

There will be new food and beverage vendors, exhibits and performances for all ages.

The Biggest Little Livestock Show will feature miniature animals. It runs Sept. 2-5 and is free to the public.

A new dinosaur exhibition celebrates the hunt for fossils and features large-scale, animatronic dinosaurs and interactive displays. Tickets to the exhibit are $9.

A cattle education exhibit will answer everyone's burning cow questions and showcase a variety of cow breeds. It will run Sept. 21-25 and is free.

There are also many new performers, snack options and themed dance parties.

Food and drink

There appears to be a food and beverage vendor to accommodate all tastes and dietary restrictions at the fair. Those who want to keep it classic will be able to find corn dogs and elephant ears, but that's not the only option.

There will be vendors that provide Hawaiian, Mediterranean and Mexican cuisine.

Big Island Poke is a new addition to the fair and will accommodate those looking for fresh fish and poke bowls. Raspados Del Sur is also new and will be serving up fresh fruit cups and desserts.

The fair's website also has a guide for those with food allergies. Those who are looking for dairy-free, gluten-free, peanut-free, vegan or vegetarian options will be able to find food at the fair.

To see the full list of vendors, click here.

Rodeo information

The Puyallup Rodeo will be held Sept. 8-11. The rodeo features events like bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing and more. For a full list of events and ticket information, click here.

The Western Rodeo Parade & Cattle Drive is a way to get the whole family excited for the rodeo. It's free to the public and will be held on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

It travels down Meridian Street in downtown Puyallup.

All rodeo events will be held at the Grandstand, located at the north end of the fairgrounds. Any rodeo tickets include same-day gate admission.

Parking

Parking at the fair on weekdays costs $12 and on weekends it costs $18. The official fair lots are sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts. To save $3 on weekday parking, purchase parking passes at local O’Reilly Auto Parts locations.

Here is a map of the official fair lots:

Map of the fairgrounds

There is also an interactive mobile app for fairgoers that can be downloaded, here.

Health and safety

The fair will not require masks or proof of vaccination.