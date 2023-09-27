Video shows moments leading up to car crash that critically injured child at Sea-Tac Airport

​The crash occurred near the Alaska Airlines check-in and left a 4-year-old girl in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATAC, Wash. — New video obtained by KING 5 shows the moments leading up to a car crash that injured three people at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on the afternoon of May 17.

The crash occurred near the Alaska Airlines check-in and left a 4-year-old girl in critical condition.

According to police, a car accelerated unintentionally, driving up on the sidewalk and hitting the three people. The car then reversed back into the lanes of traffic, crashing into another vehicle.

A total of two vehicles were involved.

The crash occurred when Sea-Tac Airport was about halfway through a year-long Curbside Safety and Accessibility Project.

Part of the nearly $23 million project includes bollards that were already being installed along the arrivals level, separating the curb area from the road. The airport said that work is only planned to be done along the arrivals floor as that is where more people are waiting for extended periods of time, and due to the structure of the curbside area. There are some bollards being installed on the departures floor, but predominately around places like terminal doors, not lining the roadway like at arrivals.

The Curbside Safety and Accessibility Project was expected to be complete by the end of September.