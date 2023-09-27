One person dead after collision, shooting in Lake Forest Park

The victim was able to make their way from Lake Forest Park to the Lake City neighborhood in Seattle where they were found dead in an RV.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — One person is dead after a collision and shooting in Lake Forest Park on Wednesday morning.

Multiple people called 911 about a collision on the 14700 block of Bothell Way at around 9 a.m., where the jurisdictions of the Shoreline police, Lake Forest Park police and Seattle police meet, according to Captain Tim Meyer with the Shoreline Police Department.

Officers from all three agencies responded to the scene and investigators were able to determine that a shooting took place. The victim managed to travel from the site of the collision in Lake Forest Park down into Seattle's Lake City neighborhood where they were found dead in an RV.

The RV has a visible bullet hole in the windshield and also front-end damage. Investigators are working to determine whether the front-end damage was sustained in the crash.

Meyer said investigators have spoken to everyone involved in the incident, but there have not yet been any arrests. The Lake Forest Park Police Department will be the primary investigating agency.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the collision and the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.